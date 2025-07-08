Second FBI, law enforcement presence reported in Dayton

DAYTON — FBI agents and local law enforcement officers were in a Dayton neighborhood on Wednesday, an FBI Cincinnati spokesperson confirmed.

The presence was reported in the 4500 block of Sylvan Drive.

The spokesperson said authorities were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity” in the area.

Additional details were not available as this presence was part of an ongoing investigation, the spokesperson added.

As previously reported by News Center 7, FBI agents and other law enforcement officers were also spotted in the 400 block of Ostrander Drive Wednesday afternoon.

