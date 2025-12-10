Second NICU opens at local hospital, will provide care for critically ill infants

Baby in NICU (Dayton Children's)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Dayton Children’s Hospital has begun managing and operating its second neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Kettering Health Main Campus.

The Level III NICU looks to provide integrated care for critically ill newborns.

This collaboration between Dayton Children’s Hospital and Kettering Health aims to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the region.

Ginny Dalton, DNP, RN, NE-BC, has been appointed as the senior director of NICU services, overseeing both the NICU at Dayton Children’s and at Kettering Health.

Dalton was previously the administrative director of nursing for surgical and women’s services at Kettering Health Main Campus, bringing a proven commitment to excellence, collaboration, and communication to her new role.

According to a 2025 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, NICU admission rates in Ohio increased by 13% from 2016 to 2023, with nearly 1 in 10 infants (9.8%) admitted to a NICU in 2023.

