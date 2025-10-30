Security camera shows teens vandalizing Nuxhall Miracle League Fields

FAIRFIELD — Some bocce courts were damaged at Nuxhall Miracle League Fields in Butler County last weekend.

The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields wrote in a social media post that three teenagers decided to vandalize their bocce courts.

This is where athletes with physical and developmental disabilities enjoy playing bocce and spend time with each other, according to the Facebook post.

The Nuxhall Foundation also posted security camera footage of the incident on social media.

It shows the teens running and jumping against the fence. They also used large rocks to damage the wooden planks.

Kim Nuxhall, the son of Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Nuxhall, said that the bocce courts were vandalized during the same weekend that Marty Brennaman’s statue was damaged.

He posted damage to both sites on his social media page.

The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields opened in July 2012.

Vandalism at Joe Nuxhall Miracle Fields Photo contributed by The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields (via Facebook) (The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields (via Facebook))

