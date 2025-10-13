Security guard, 1 other shot at Ohio event center

CLEVELAND — A security guard and another worker were shot at an event center in Cleveland over the weekend, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Lee Road around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday.

A 29-year-old woman was working as security at a bar in the 612 Event Center when an altercation occurred.

WOIO-19 reported that the altercation happened between an unknown man and another security guard.

Shots were fired during the altercation.

The woman and a 37-year-old man, also working at the location, were hit by the gunfire, WOIO-19 reported.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by private vehicles.

This shooting remains under investigation.

