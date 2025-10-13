Security guard, 1 other shot at Ohio event center

Stock image of police lights. Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — A security guard and another worker were shot at an event center in Cleveland over the weekend, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The shooting happened in the 4100 block of Lee Road around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 29-year-old woman was working as security at a bar in the 612 Event Center when an altercation occurred.

WOIO-19 reported that the altercation happened between an unknown man and another security guard.

Shots were fired during the altercation.

The woman and a 37-year-old man, also working at the location, were hit by the gunfire, WOIO-19 reported.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital by private vehicles.

This shooting remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!