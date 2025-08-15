Semi carrying 35K pounds of frozen chicken, butter catches fire on I-70

WEST JEFFERSON — A semitruck carrying 35,000 pounds of frozen chicken and butter caught fire on Interstate 70 near West Jefferson on Friday, causing a temporary shutdown of the highway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A tire on the trailer blew out, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the trailer before it became engulfed, our news partners at WBNS reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fortunately, the driver managed to escape without injury.

The highway was closed for more than an hour at state Route 142 in Brown Township as emergency crews responded to the fire.

Several westbound ramps around Interstate 270 were also closed due to the incident.

All eastbound and westbound lanes, as well as the closed ramps, have since reopened, allowing traffic to resume normal flow.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the highway has reopened.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group