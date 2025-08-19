Semi carrying around 40K pounds of food items catches fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A semi carrying around 40,000 pounds of food items caught fire on Interstate 70 in Clark County over the weekend.
On Saturday, Aug. 16, around 2:30 a.m., troopers with the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to I-70 Eastbound on reports of a semi that had caught fire.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a Freightliner tractor-trailer combination was traveling east on I-70 in the right lane.
The Freightliner caught fire and pulled onto the right shoulder.
The driver, 51-year-old Ramior Barrios of Cochranville, Pennsylvania, was able to safely exit the semi and was not injured as a result.
The tractor and trailer became fully engulfed in flames, according to the OSHP.
The semi was hauling approximately 40,000 pounds of food items.
News Center 7 previously reported that I-70 was shut down for several hours during the fire and cleanup of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
