Semi carrying around 40K pounds of food items catches fire in Clark County

I-70 Semi Fire Clark County Photo contributed by iWitness 7 Viewer via Burst.
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A semi carrying around 40,000 pounds of food items caught fire on Interstate 70 in Clark County over the weekend.

On Saturday, Aug. 16, around 2:30 a.m., troopers with the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) were dispatched to I-70 Eastbound on reports of a semi that had caught fire.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Freightliner tractor-trailer combination was traveling east on I-70 in the right lane.

The Freightliner caught fire and pulled onto the right shoulder.

The driver, 51-year-old Ramior Barrios of Cochranville, Pennsylvania, was able to safely exit the semi and was not injured as a result.

The tractor and trailer became fully engulfed in flames, according to the OSHP.

The semi was hauling approximately 40,000 pounds of food items.

News Center 7 previously reported that I-70 was shut down for several hours during the fire and cleanup of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

