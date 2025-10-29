Semi crash closes all lanes on I-75 SB in Dayton

DAYTON — A crash involving a semi has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 in Dayton.

Dayton police and fire were called to a crash on I-75 Southbound near State Route 4 around 7:10 pm, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

The Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras show all southbound lanes closed and police diverting drivers to the contraflow lane.

We have a News Center 7 crew on the way to the scene, and we will continue to follow this story.

