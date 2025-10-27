Semi crash reported in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a semi in Miami County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash was reported shortly before 12:40 p.m. on State Route 41 near Eldean Road in Concord Township.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Multiple agencies investigating apparent murder-suicide in Miami Valley
- Escaped Emu leads deputies on 45-minute chase
- SWAT on scene in Harrison Twp. neighborhood
Miami County dispatchers confirmed deputies and EMS were dispatched to a crash involving a semi and another vehicle.
Information about injuries was not immediately made available.
We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group