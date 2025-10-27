Semi crash reported in Miami County

By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — Deputies are on the scene of a crash involving a semi in Miami County.

The crash was reported shortly before 12:40 p.m. on State Route 41 near Eldean Road in Concord Township.

Miami County dispatchers confirmed deputies and EMS were dispatched to a crash involving a semi and another vehicle.

Information about injuries was not immediately made available.

We’re working to learn more and will continue to provide updates.

