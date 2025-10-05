Semi fire blocks all lanes on I-75 NB in Dayton; Hazmat crew responding

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A semi-truck trailer fire blocked all lanes on Interstate 75 northbound in Dayton early Sunday morning.

Around 4:50 a.m., crews responded to a semi-tractor-trailer that was on fire on I-75 northbound north of State Route 4.

No injuries have been reported, and no transports have been made at this time, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

All lanes are blocked on I-75 Northbound north of State Route 4 while crews investigate.

The sergeant also confirmed that a Hazmat team has been called out for a diesel leak on the highway.

This is a developing story.

