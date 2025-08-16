Semi fire shuts down right lane on I-70 EB in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A semi tractor-trailer caught fire early Saturday morning and shut down the right lane on Interstate-70 eastbound in Clark County.

Around 2:27 a.m., crews were dispatched to I-70 EB beyond State Route 4 on reports of a semi-tractor-trailer that had caught fire.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) dispatcher told News Center 7 that troopers were on the way to the scene.

Additional details were not immediately available.

All lanes on I-70 Eastbound were closed, but several lanes have been reopened. The right lane remains closed at this time.

This is a developing story.

