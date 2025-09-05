Semi hauling motor oil hits parked Freightliner, loses load on I-70; 2 drivers seriously injured

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark has been in contact with News Center 7 and has confirmed that investigators believe the semi that lost its load.

CLARK COUNTY — Two people were seriously injured in a crash that shut down Interstate 70 in Clark County for hours on Thursday.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash happened on westbound I-70 near State Route 4 shortly after 5 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed that a 2015 Volvo VNL tractor-trailer was going west on the interstate when it went off the right side of the road and hit a 2025 Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer that had been parked on the right shoulder, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday.

The Volvo semi had been hauling motor oil. The semi lost part of its load during the crash, causing oil to spill onto the interstate.

The driver of the Volvo semi, Harminder Singh, 45, of Washington, was flown from the scene to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

Medics took the driver of the Freightliner, Saida Usmonova, of California, to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

News Center 7 spent hours at the scene as crews worked to clean up the debris and oil. The Clark County EMA was also called to the scene.

The left shoulder was opened to traffic just after 8:30 p.m. Crews were able to fully reopen the highway shortly before 1:30 a.m.

State troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

