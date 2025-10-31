Semi hauling oversized load strikes overpass in Darke County

Darke County Sheriff's Office
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A semi hauling an oversized load struck an overpass in Darke County Thursday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:51 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of U.S. Route 127 North and State Route 49 on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed that a semi hauling an oversized load, driven by 45-year-old Faramuz Shakhpandarov of Dayton, was traveling north on U.S. Route 127 in the right lane.

An SUV, driven by 44-year-old Mary Hanes of Union City, Indiana, was also traveling north on U.S. Route 127 in the left lane beside the semi.

As Shakhpandarov attempted to pass under SR-49, his oversized load struck the overpass structure.

When the load struck the overpass, debris fell and struck the top of the SUV, causing damage.

No injuries were reported as a result of this crash, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The Ohio Department of Transportation responded to inspect the overpass.

As of 12:00 a.m. Friday morning, all traffic lanes were reopened for normal traffic flow.

Through further investigation, it was revealed that the oversized load violated multiple permit restrictions.

Shakhpandarov was cited for Oversized Load Permit violations, as well as issued fines from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Enforcement.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!