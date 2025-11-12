Semi overturns, spills 100 gallons of fuel

VANDALIA — A semi overturned, spilling hundreds of gallons of fuel in Vandalia, on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10 a.m., police and fire were called to reports of an overturned semi on Webster and Old Wester streets.

TRENDING STORIES:

The semi was traveling south through the curves when it left the roadway, hit a hydrant, and overturned, the city said.

The crash ruptured the truck’s fuel tanks, releasing an estimated 100 gallons of diesel into the ground.

EPA was on scene to mitigate the spill.

Webster Street will remain closed until recovery operations are complete.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group