Semi rear-ends school bus with children on board

DAYTON — A school bus was invovled in a crash in Dayton, Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10 a.m. Dayton police were called to a crash at Union Airpark Boulevard and West National Road.

A school bus was stopped at the intersection, and a semi-truck was traveling south on Union Airpark Boulevard when it attempted to stop, but due to the icy conditions, could not in time, a police spokesperson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The mirror on the passenger side of the semi, along with the front right side of it, was damaged.

There was damage to the driver’s side back of the bus.

Two children and two adults were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No one was hurt.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group