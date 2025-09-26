Serious crash investigated in Darke County; Careflight called

Gordon-Landis Road Alt 49 East Crash
By WHIO Staff

ARCANUM — The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Alternate State Route 49 East at Gordon-Landis Road near the village of Arcanum. At this time, the dispatcher said the crash has blocked the intersection to all traffic.

Careflight has been called to the scene.

Currently, no additional information is available.

News Center 7 will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as information becomes available.

