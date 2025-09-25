SUV slams into Miami County Sheriff’s Office cruiser; Deputy, 1 other injured

First responders were called out to County Road 25A near Interstate 75 between Piqua and Troy around 2 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI COUNTY — A Miami County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was involved in a serious crash on Thursday.

News Center 7’s John Bedell is on the scene. He’ll have the latest on News Center 7 at 5:00.

First responders were called out to County Road 25A near Interstate 75 between Piqua and Troy around 2 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

Lt. Jeremy Allen, with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, told News Center 7 on the scene that a Miami County Sheriff’s Office cruiser was pulled over off of County Road 25A when it was hit by an SUV that went off the road.

The crash caused the SUV to overturn onto its top.

The deputy, who also had a K9 in the cruiser with them, had been pulled over to complete paperwork at the time of the crash.

Allen said the deputy sustained minor injuries and was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to Upper Valley Medical Center to be treated for injuries. The severity of his injuries is not known at this time.

The K9 that was in the cruiser at the time of the crash was taken to be evaluated.

Crews currently have County Road 25A closed while they investigate.

