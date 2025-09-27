Serious injuries reported after crash in Greene County

By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — At least one person had serious injuries after a crash in Greene County on Friday.

Around 9 p.m., Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office were called to a crash in the 500 block of Brush Row Road.

Deputies on scene confirmed the Ohio State Highway Patrol was handling the crash and that it involved a single vehicle.

We will update this story as we learn more.

