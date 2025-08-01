Settlement reached in John Crawford III wrongful death lawsuit, case voluntarily dismissed

BEAVERCREEK — A settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit involving the family of a 22-year-old man shot and killed by police in a Beavercreek Walmart nearly 11 years ago.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michael Wright of The Cochran Firm confirmed the settlement involving the family of John Crawford III on Friday.

“A confidential settlement has been reached with Walmart in the Crawford matter for the benefit of the Crawford children,” Wright said in a statement.

Federal court documents show that Crawford’s family voluntarily dismissed the case with prejudice.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Aug. 5, 2014, John Crawford III was carrying a pellet gun he pulled off the store shelves in Walmart.

Someone inside the store called 911 and told dispatchers he was carrying a long rifle and lifting it into the air, News Center 7 previously reported.

Store surveillance cameras did not show women and children anywhere near where Crawford pointed the weapon.

Cameras did show two Beavercreek police officers approach him as he talked on a cell phone, and showed Officer Sean Williams fire almost immediately upon announcing themselves.

Police showed up, confronted Crawford, and shot him. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officers involved in the shooting were not indicted after an internal and federal investigation.

In May 2020, the city of Beavercreek agreed to pay the estate and family of John Crawford III $1.7 million to settle a wrongful death lawsuit.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group