Several area high schools highly ranked in latest OHSAA football computer ratings

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area high schools remained highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OHSAA) computer ratings.

The latest ratings were released on Tuesday, right before the final week of the regular season, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

Middletown, Tippecanoe, Indian Lake, Northeastern, and Marion Local Schools are each ranked No. 1 in their regions heading into Week 10.

The Top 12 teams in each will qualify for the 2025 high school football playoffs.

The Top 4 seeds will get a first-round bye on Oct. 31.

The following area high schools are ranked below:

Division I Region 2

1) Middletown

2) Troy

4) Springfield

5) Springboro

6) Lebanon

7) Wayne

11) Fairmont

Division II Region 8

3) Trotwood-Madison

5) Xenia

8) Piqua

10) Butler

12) Stebbins

Division III Region 12

1) Tippecanoe

3) Badin

6) Alter

7) Talawanda

10) Bellbrook

Division IV Region 16

3) Valley View

7) Brookville

10) Bishop Fenwick

12) Kenton Ridge

Division V Region 20

1) Indian Lake

3) Carlisle

5) Miami East

6) Graham

7) Preble Shawnee

9) Arcanum

10) Greeneview

11) West Liberty-Salem

Division VI Region 24

1) Northeastern

2) Tri-Village

3) Mechanicsburg

4) Coldwater

6) Anna

10) Dayton Christian

Division VII Region 28

1) Marion Local

3) St. Henry

7) Ansonia

8) New Bremen

9) Minster

10) Lehman Catholic

11) Cedarville

The final OHSAA computer ratings will be released on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Week 10 of the high school football season begins on Thursday.

