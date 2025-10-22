Several area high schools highly ranked in latest OHSAA football computer ratings

Troy vs Tippecanoe on Oct. 18, 2025 Photo from: Spencer Neuman/Staff
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area high schools remained highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OHSAA) computer ratings.

The latest ratings were released on Tuesday, right before the final week of the regular season, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

Middletown, Tippecanoe, Indian Lake, Northeastern, and Marion Local Schools are each ranked No. 1 in their regions heading into Week 10.

The Top 12 teams in each will qualify for the 2025 high school football playoffs.

The Top 4 seeds will get a first-round bye on Oct. 31.

The following area high schools are ranked below:

Division I Region 2

  • 1) Middletown
  • 2) Troy
  • 4) Springfield
  • 5) Springboro
  • 6) Lebanon
  • 7) Wayne
  • 11) Fairmont

Division II Region 8

  • 3) Trotwood-Madison
  • 5) Xenia
  • 8) Piqua
  • 10) Butler
  • 12) Stebbins

Division III Region 12

  • 1) Tippecanoe
  • 3) Badin
  • 6) Alter
  • 7) Talawanda
  • 10) Bellbrook

Division IV Region 16

  • 3) Valley View
  • 7) Brookville
  • 10) Bishop Fenwick
  • 12) Kenton Ridge

Division V Region 20

  • 1) Indian Lake
  • 3) Carlisle
  • 5) Miami East
  • 6) Graham
  • 7) Preble Shawnee
  • 9) Arcanum
  • 10) Greeneview
  • 11) West Liberty-Salem

Division VI Region 24

  • 1) Northeastern
  • 2) Tri-Village
  • 3) Mechanicsburg
  • 4) Coldwater
  • 6) Anna
  • 10) Dayton Christian

Division VII Region 28

  • 1) Marion Local
  • 3) St. Henry
  • 7) Ansonia
  • 8) New Bremen
  • 9) Minster
  • 10) Lehman Catholic
  • 11) Cedarville

The final OHSAA computer ratings will be released on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Week 10 of the high school football season begins on Thursday.

