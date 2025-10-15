Several area high schools ranked in latest OHSAA football computer ratings

#7 C.J. Wallace takes a snap for Springfield High School against Beavercreek High

OHIO — Several area high schools remained highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OSHAA) football computer ratings.

The weekly ratings are released every Tuesday until the final report on Oct. 26, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

The Top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the 2025 high school football playoffs.

The Top 4 seeds will get a first-round bye on Oct. 31.

The following area high schools are ranked below:

Division I Region 2

1) Middletown

2) Troy

4) Springfield

6) Wayne

7) Lebanon

8) Springboro

Division II Region 8

3) Trotwood Madison

5) Xenia

8) Vandalia Butler

9) Piqua

Division III Region 12

2) Tippecanoe

3) Badin

5) Archbishop Alter

6) Talawanda

Division IV Region 16

4) Valley View

6) Brookville

9) Kenton Ridge

12) Oakwood

Division V Region 20

2) Miami East

4) Carlisle

5) Graham Local

6) Preble Shawnee

7) Indian Lake

9) Arcanum

10) West Liberty-Salem

11) Versailles

12) Greeneview

Division VI Region 24

1) Mechanicsburg

2) Northeastern

5) Coldwater

6) Tri-Village

9) Dayton Christian

11) Anna

Division VII Region 28

1) Marion Local

3) St. Henry

7) New Bremen

8) Minster

9) Ansonia

10) Fort Recovery

11) Lehman Catholic

Week 9 of the high school football season begins on Thursday.

