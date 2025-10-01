Several area schools highly ranked in latest OHSAA football computer ratings

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools are highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OSHAA) football computer ratings.
The weekly ratings are released every Tuesday for the rest of the season.
Its final report will be on Oct. 26, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.
The Top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the 2025 high school football playoffs.
The top four seeds will get a first-round bye.
The following area high schools are ranked below:
Division I Region 2
- 1) Troy
- 3) Middletown
- 5) Wayne
- 7) Lebanon
- 10) Springfield
- 11) Springboro
Division II Region 8
- 3) Xenia
- 4) Trotwood Madison
- 8) Butler
- 10) Fairborn
Division III Region 12
- 1) Tippecanoe
- 3) Badin
- 5) Talawanda
- 6) Archbishop Alter
Division IV Region 16
- 4) Valley View
- 7) Brookville
- 9) Oakwood
- 10) Kenton Ridge
- 12) Northwestern
Division V Region 20
- 3) Graham Local
- 4) Miami East
- 5) Preble Shawnee
- 6) Carlisle
- 7) Indian Lake
- 8) West Liberty-Salem
- 10) Versailles
- 12) Arcanum
Division VI Region 24
- 2) Tri-Village
- 3) Coldwater
- 5) Mechanicsburg
- 7) Northeastern
- 9) Dayton Christian
- 10) Anna
Dayton VII Region 28
- 1) Marion Local
- 2) St. Henry
- 7) New Bremen
- 8) Ansonia
- 9) Lehman Catholic
- 10) Fort Recovery
- 11) Cedarville
- 12) DeGraff Riverside
Week 7 of the high school football season begins on Thursday.
