Several area schools to play in regional semifinals in 2025 high school football playoffs

Troy High School QB No. 7 Aidan Kirkpatrick takes a snap against Hilliard Bradley on Nov. 7, 2025 Photo from: Nick Dieringer/Staff
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools will continue to play this week in the 2025 Ohio high school football playoffs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the pairings for Friday’s regional semifinals.

All games will begin at 7 p.m.

The higher-seeded teams will host the games, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Friday’s games are listed below:

Division I Region 2

  • No. 1 Middletown vs No. 5 Springfield, Middletown High School
  • No. 2 Troy vs No. 6 Wayne, Troy High School

Division II Region 8

  • No. 3 Trotwood Madison vs No. 7 Harrison, Trotwood-Madison High School

Division III Region 10

  • No. 2 Wapakoneta vs No. 6 Central Catholic, Wapakoneta High School

Division III Region 12

  • No. 2 Tippecanoe vs No. 3 Badin, Tipp City Park

Division IV Region 16

  • No. 2 Valley View vs No. 3 Christian Academy, Valley High School

Division V Region 20

  • No. 5 Carlisle vs No. 8 North Union, Carlisle High School
  • No. 2 Indian Lake vs No.11 Mariemont, Indian Lake High School

Division VI Region 24

  • No. 1 Tri-Village vs No. 5 Coldwater, Tri-Village High School
  • No. 2 Northeastern vs No. 6 Anna, Northeastern High School

Division VII Region 28

  • No. 1 Marion Local vs No. 12 Fort Recovery, Marion Local High School
  • No. 2 St. Henry vs No. 11 Cedarville, St. Henry High School

The winners advance to the regional finals on Nov. 21.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!