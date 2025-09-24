Several area schools ranked in OHSAA first football computer ratings

OHIO — Several area schools are ranked in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OHSAA) first official football computer ratings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The weekly ratings reports will be released every Tuesday leading up to its final report on Oct. 26, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

The Top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs, while the top four seeds get a first-round bye.

TRENDING STORIES:

The following area high schools are ranked below:

Division I Region 2

1) Middletown

2) Troy

4) Wayne

7) Lebanon

8) Springboro

11) Beavercreek

Division II Region 8

3) Trotwood-Madison

5) Xenia

10) Fairborn

11) Butler

12) Stebbins

Division III Region 12

1) Tippecanoe

3) Badin

5t) Talawanda

8) Archbishop Alter

Division IV Region 16

5) Valley View

6) Oakwood

7) Kenton Ridge

11) Brookville

12) Northwestern

Division V Region 20

3) Miami East

4) Preble Shawnee

5) Graham

6) Carlisle

7) Versailles

9) West Liberty-Salem

10) Indian Lake

12) Arcanum

Division VI Region 24

1) Coldwater

4) Northeastern

5) Tri-Village

6) Mechanicsburg

8) Dayton Christian

9) Anna

Division VII Region 28

1) Marion Local

2) St. Henry

7) New Bremen

9) Cedarville

10t) Ansonia

10t) Lehman Catholic

12) Mississinawa Valley

Week 6 of the high school football season starts Thursday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group