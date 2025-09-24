Several area schools ranked in OHSAA first football computer ratings

Troy vs Fairborn- Week 5 Photo from: Mason Fletcher/Staff
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Several area schools are ranked in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OHSAA) first official football computer ratings.

The weekly ratings reports will be released every Tuesday leading up to its final report on Oct. 26, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.

The Top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs, while the top four seeds get a first-round bye.

The following area high schools are ranked below:

Division I Region 2

  • 1) Middletown
  • 2) Troy
  • 4) Wayne
  • 7) Lebanon
  • 8) Springboro
  • 11) Beavercreek

Division II Region 8

  • 3) Trotwood-Madison
  • 5) Xenia
  • 10) Fairborn
  • 11) Butler
  • 12) Stebbins

Division III Region 12

  • 1) Tippecanoe
  • 3) Badin
  • 5t) Talawanda
  • 8) Archbishop Alter

Division IV Region 16

  • 5) Valley View
  • 6) Oakwood
  • 7) Kenton Ridge
  • 11) Brookville
  • 12) Northwestern

Division V Region 20

  • 3) Miami East
  • 4) Preble Shawnee
  • 5) Graham
  • 6) Carlisle
  • 7) Versailles
  • 9) West Liberty-Salem
  • 10) Indian Lake
  • 12) Arcanum

Division VI Region 24

  • 1) Coldwater
  • 4) Northeastern
  • 5) Tri-Village
  • 6) Mechanicsburg
  • 8) Dayton Christian
  • 9) Anna

Division VII Region 28

  • 1) Marion Local
  • 2) St. Henry
  • 7) New Bremen
  • 9) Cedarville
  • 10t) Ansonia
  • 10t) Lehman Catholic
  • 12) Mississinawa Valley

Week 6 of the high school football season starts Thursday.

