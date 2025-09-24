Several area schools ranked in OHSAA first football computer ratings

OHIO — Several area schools are ranked in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OHSAA) first official football computer ratings.
The weekly ratings reports will be released every Tuesday leading up to its final report on Oct. 26, according to an OHSAA spokesperson.
The Top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs, while the top four seeds get a first-round bye.
The following area high schools are ranked below:
Division I Region 2
- 1) Middletown
- 2) Troy
- 4) Wayne
- 7) Lebanon
- 8) Springboro
- 11) Beavercreek
Division II Region 8
- 3) Trotwood-Madison
- 5) Xenia
- 10) Fairborn
- 11) Butler
- 12) Stebbins
Division III Region 12
- 1) Tippecanoe
- 3) Badin
- 5t) Talawanda
- 8) Archbishop Alter
Division IV Region 16
- 5) Valley View
- 6) Oakwood
- 7) Kenton Ridge
- 11) Brookville
- 12) Northwestern
Division V Region 20
- 3) Miami East
- 4) Preble Shawnee
- 5) Graham
- 6) Carlisle
- 7) Versailles
- 9) West Liberty-Salem
- 10) Indian Lake
- 12) Arcanum
Division VI Region 24
- 1) Coldwater
- 4) Northeastern
- 5) Tri-Village
- 6) Mechanicsburg
- 8) Dayton Christian
- 9) Anna
Division VII Region 28
- 1) Marion Local
- 2) St. Henry
- 7) New Bremen
- 9) Cedarville
- 10t) Ansonia
- 10t) Lehman Catholic
- 12) Mississinawa Valley
Week 6 of the high school football season starts Thursday.
