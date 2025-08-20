Several construction projects underway as students return to school in Troy

TROY — When students return to the classroom, they will see several construction projects underway at a local school district.

Troy City Schools broke ground on two of the four new schools they are building.

Work began at Hook and Cook Elementary Schools. When they are finished, the new schools will be known as North and East Elementary Schools.

Troy City School superintendent Chris Piper told News Center 7 that there will be some growing pains.

“It’s going to take about two years for those to be fully ready for us to occupy,” he said. “In the meantime, I’d like parents to know that our team is working hard to make sure the project goes smoothly.”

Hershovitz says that the school district is completely renovating Troy High School’s HVAC system.

“So, although the building may look a little rough, school is still going to happen, kids are still going to learn,” said Piper.

