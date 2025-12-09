Several cows killed in fire at area dairy farm

15000 Fox Ranch Rd fire (iWitness 7)
By WHIO Staff

WAPAKONETA — Several cows were killed after two barn fires at an area dairy farm over the weekend, according to our media partner WCSM Radio.

The fire was reported in the 15000 block of Fox Ranch Road in Wapakoneta on Dec. 6 after 9 p.m.

Upon arrival, Buckland Fire Department crews found two barns on fire.

One barn was fully engulfed, and the other was about halfway involved, WCSM reported.

An iWitness 7 viewer shared a photo of a large smoke plume coming from the fire.

Firefighters quickly worked to make sure the flames didn’t spread to other nearby structures.

WCSM reported that crews used heavy equipment, including a bulldozer and excavator, to move metal and hay away from the damaged barns.

The fire happened at a large dairy operation, and a few cows were killed.

Sources tell News Center 7’s James Brown that less than a dozen cows died in the fire.

Firefighters remained on scene until Sunday morning.

The cause remains under investigation, WCSM reported.

