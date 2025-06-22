Large first responder presence on scene of water rescue at Madison Lakes

TROTWOOD — Authorities are responding to a water rescue call at Madison Lakes in Trotwood Saturday evening, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The water rescue was initially reported around 9:50 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

The supervisor told News Center 7 that crews are actively searching for at least one person.

News Center 7 crews are on scene and see several firefighters and police officers.

We are working to learn more information and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group