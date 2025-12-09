Several fees at Ohio BMV to increase in 2026

Ohio BMV
By WHIO Staff

Ohio drivers will pay more for some services at the BMV next year.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The changes were a result of House Bill 96, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in June.

TRENDING STORIES:

The price changes effective Jan. 1, 2026, include:

  • Service fee will rise from $5 to $8
  • Annual registration and renewal fees for noncommercial vehicles will rise from $11 to $16, and for nonapportioned commercial vehicles from $30 to $35
  • The general certificate of title fee will increase from $15 to $18

Funds from the BMV service increase will be allocated to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

More information about the bill can be found here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!