Several fire departments on scene of Darke County house fire

By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — Several fire departments are responding to a house fire in Darke County Saturday evening, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.

The fire was reported in the 140 block of Jefferson Street in New Madison around 5 p.m.

The dispatcher said several sheriff’s office deputies are also on scene.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

