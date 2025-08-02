Several fire departments on scene of Darke County house fire

DARKE COUNTY — Several fire departments are responding to a house fire in Darke County Saturday evening, a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher confirmed.
The fire was reported in the 140 block of Jefferson Street in New Madison around 5 p.m.
The dispatcher said several sheriff’s office deputies are also on scene.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are on the way to the scene and will continue to provide updates.
