Several firefighters respond to house fire in Montgomery County neighborhood

Fire Truck Lights
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TWP. — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Montgomery County.

Harrison Township firefighters were dispatched around 5:45 a.m. to the 2100 block of Deerfield Avenue on reports of a house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant.

Dispatchers also told News Center 7 that it was a grease fire in the kitchen.

We will update this developing story.

