Several firefighters on scene of reported fire in southern Montgomery Co.

Asbury Ct fire (iWitness 7)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in southern Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Miami Valley Fire District confirmed that they are on scene of a fire along Asbury Court in Miami Township around 5 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

iWitness 7 video shows smoke coming from the building and several fire crews arriving on scene.

The fire district asks that people avoid the area.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!