Several firefighters on scene of reported fire in southern Montgomery Co.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in southern Montgomery County Monday afternoon.

The Miami Valley Fire District confirmed that they are on scene of a fire along Asbury Court in Miami Township around 5 p.m.

iWitness 7 video shows smoke coming from the building and several fire crews arriving on scene.

The fire district asks that people avoid the area.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

