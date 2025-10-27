Several firefighters on scene of reported fire in southern Montgomery Co.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in southern Montgomery County Monday afternoon.
The Miami Valley Fire District confirmed that they are on scene of a fire along Asbury Court in Miami Township around 5 p.m.
iWitness 7 video shows smoke coming from the building and several fire crews arriving on scene.
The fire district asks that people avoid the area.
Additional information wasn’t immediately available.
