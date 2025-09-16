Several first responders gather for 1st multi-jurisdictional water rescue training

Several first responders gather for 1st multi-jurisdictional water rescue training Rescue crews across Montgomery County spent their day training for water rescues.
By WHIO Staff

TROTWOOD — Rescue crews across Montgomery County spent their day training for water rescues.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, multiple fire departments were out on Madison Lake in Trotwood on Tuesday practicing a real water search, rescue, and recovery mission.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Trotwood Fire Department invited seven other agencies for the large-scale exercise.

“This gives us the opportunity to actually spend the time we need on the tools and equipment that we have, versus if this were truly a rescue and recovery,” Trotwood Fire Department spokesperson Ralph Bowman said.

Crews used boats, drones, life vests and much more to help them navigate through the water.

“Of course, you have underwater obstacles. It can be the clarity of the water, could be weather, that plays a big factor. Time of day,” Bowman said.

Even K9s got out of the water to practice their responsibilities during a water search.

“This is good training for the canines,” Bowman said.

The fire department hopes this exercise is the first of many.

“First multi-jurisdiction training that we had done like this at Madison Lake. We would like for this (to be) a yearly training or at least every other year training. But we will see,” Bowman said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!