Several injured after 2 different crashes on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several people were injured after two different crashes on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday.
Deputies responded to the first crash on I-75 southbound near Needmore at around 6:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
ODOT cameras showed the crash happened near the contraflow lane.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics took at least one person to an area hospital.
State troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) and medics were dispatched around 7:11 p.m. to a second crash on I-75 SB near Benchwood Road.
ODOT cameras showed medics blocking the far left and right lanes. The left-center lane was open just after 8 p.m.
Traffic was backed up on I-75 beyond Interstate 70.
OSHP dispatchers told News Center 7 that medics transported two people to a local hospital from the second crash.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused both crashes and the conditions of those injured.
We continue to update this story.
