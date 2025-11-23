Several injured after explosion at senior living apartment building in Ohio

Apartment explosion in Austintown Photo contributed by WKBN TV (via Newspath) (WKBN TV (via Newspath))
By WHIO Staff

AUSTINTOWN — Several people were injured after an explosion at a senior living apartment building in Ohio on Saturday.

The explosion happened at the Phoenix House Senior Living Apartments in Austintown around 12:45 p.m.

It sent debris flying, according to CBS affiliate WKBN TV.

Residents were huddled in groups. Some held their pets or wrapped them in blankets.

“It felt like an earthquake,” said Michael Kosach. “I didn’t know how bad it was until I got out.”

He lived on the second floor.

Firefighters told WKBN that no one has died.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

