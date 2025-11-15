Several local high schools advance to football regional finals

Tippecanoe Red Devils beat Badin to advance to regional finals Photo contributed by Tippecanoe Football (via X) (Tippecanoe Football (via X))
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local high schools are still alive in the 2025 high school football playoffs.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the regional semifinals took place across the state on Friday night.

The winners advanced to next week’s regional finals.

In Division I Region 2, the Wayne Warriors beat the Troy Trojans, 20-14, at Troy High School. The Warriors will play Middletown in next week’s regional final. The Middies advanced after shutting out Springfield, 14-0.

In Division II Region 8, Trotwood-Madison blanked Harrison, 49-0, at Trotwood-Madison High School. The Rams advanced to the regional final against Anderson.

In Division III Region 12, Tippecanoe defeated Badin in a thriller, 23-16, at Tipp City Park Stadium. The Red Devils improved to 12-0 overall. They will play undefeated London in the regional final.

In Division IV Region 16, Valley View defeated CHCA, 31-15, at Valley View High School. The Spartans enter next week’s regional final with an 11-1 record. They play undefeated Indian Hill next Friday.

In Division V Region 20, North Union beat Carlisle, 40-36. Indian Lake knocked off Mariemont, 31-14. The Lakers will play the Wildcats next Friday in the regional final.

In Division VI Region 24, defending champ Coldwater beat Tri-Village, 48-29, at Tri-Village High School. The Anna Rockets traveled to Clark County and defeated the Northeastern Jets, 28-8. The Cavaliers will play Anna in the regional final on Nov. 21.

In Division VII Region 28, Marion Local extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 76 straight with a 35-0 win over Fort Recovery. St. Henry knocked off Cedarville, 49-12.

The Redskins will play the Flyers in the regional final next week. They played earlier this season on Sept. 5 with Marion Local winning, 21-14.

The regional finals will be played at neutral sites on Nov. 21.

