Several members of Ohio Army National Guard to deploy

OHIO — Several members of the Ohio Army National Guard will soon deploy, according to a press release from the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department.

About five members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s Engineer Advisor Team 6522, 5th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Regiment will deploy in support of the U.S. Central Command.

Around 10 members of the Ohio Army National Guard’s 296th Engineer Detachment will also deploy in support of the U.S. European Command.

The public has been invited to attend the call of duty ceremonies on Jan. 4.

Both ceremonies will take place at the Maj. Gen. Robert S. Beightler Armory in Columbus, according to the release.

The Engineer Advisor Team 6522 ceremony will take place at 11 a.m., and the 296th Engineer Detachment ceremony will happen at 1 p.m.

According to the release, while deployed, the 296th Engineer Detachment will provide aircraft crash and rescue, natural cover fire, fire prevention and protection, and hazmat responses.

The Engineer Advisor Team 6522 will conduct bilateral/multilateral operations, security cooperation and assistance activities, exercises, and training throughout the area.

They will also support U.S. allies and work to further develop those relationships, the report indicates.

