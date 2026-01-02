Several Miami Valley counties get funding to support development projects

Gov. Mike DeWine announced nearly $11 million in community development grants to support 51 projects across the state.

These grants are designed to address local needs, such as road resurfacing, water main replacements, and park improvements.

Several Miami Valley counties will get grant money.

Champaign County will receive $160,000 to assist the city of Urbana in replacing water mains, valves, hydrants, and service lines in the Grimes Neighborhood, benefiting approximately 184 people.

Greene County will receive $274,000 for resurfacing Axe Drive, Bell Drive and Terry Drive in Bath Township, benefiting 200 people, as well as improving Davis, Corry and Sutton Roads in Jefferson Township, benefiting approximately 1,355 people.

Mercer County will receive $150,000 to repair the existing seawall and install a new seawall with a sidewalk cap to prevent soil erosion at a park in the village of Montezuma, benefiting 105 people.

Miami County will receive $196,000 to replace the water main and fire hydrants in the village of West Milton, benefiting 4,790 people.

This county will also replace waterlines in the village of Pleasant Hill, benefiting 675 residents.

The City of Piqua will receive $150,000 to demolish three vacant and dilapidated structures, enhancing the safety and aesthetics of the area.

The City of Sidney will receive $150,000 to repair or replace sanitary sewer and water service connections for low- and moderate-income homes, benefiting 354 people. Additionally, the city will replace a shelter at Riverbend Park.

A timeline for when these projects would be completed was not included in the release.

