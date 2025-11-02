1 in custody after SWAT standoff in Springfield neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE @ 9:30 P.M.

A person is in custody after a SWAT standoff in a Clark County neighborhood on Saturday.

Springfield officers initially responded to Highland Avenue Saturday afternoon, according to Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott.

Photos showed several Springfield Police and Clark County Sheriff’s cruisers blocking off part of the neighborhood.

Malik saw SWAT put a man in handcuffs inside an ambulance just after 8 p.m.

Chief Elliott told News Center 7 that more information will be released.

News Center 7 is working to learn the person’s name and what charges he is facing.

We will continue to update this developing story.

