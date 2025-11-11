Several Ohio schools placed on lockdown after man escapes ICE custody

HAMILTON COUNTY — Several schools in Hamilton County were placed on lockdown after a man escaped police custody on Tuesday, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

Diyordjon Bakhtishodov, of Uzbekistan, escaped from the back of a law enforcement vehicle while being transported from the Warren County Jail to ICE’s Blue Ash office, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson.

“Officers notified local authorities of the situation, and the suspect was taken back into custody by ICE without further incident,” the ICE spokesperson said.

According to WCPO-9, Sycamore Community Schools said Maple Dale Elementary, E.H. Greene Intermediate School, Sycamore Junior High and the Sycamore District Office were placed on lockdown due to the active “law enforcement operation.”

WCPO-9 obtained a message sent out to Sycamore Community Schools parents.

It said investigators requested that no one be allowed in or out of the school buildings. However, the buildings were able to resume normal operations once the investigation was over.

Bakhtishodov has been under an ICE detainer since Nov. 7, WCPO-9 reported.

He was arrested in Warren County on a warrant for speeding and driving under suspension, our media partners reported.

The spokesperson said he may face additional charges related to this escape attempt.

