Several ounces of cocaine found during search of multiple Miami Valley residences, vehicle

MIAMI COUNTY — Two men were arrested after law enforcement found several ounces of cocaine and other drugs during a search of multiple Miami Valley residences and a vehicle.
On August 8, detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police Department, and the Englewood Police Department executed a search warrant on an apartment in Troy and a residence and vehicle in Englewood.
The search warrants were the result of a several-month-long narcotics investigation involving the trafficking of cocaine and marijuana throughout Miami County.
Police seized several ounces of cocaine, felony amounts of marijuana and hashish, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, cell phones, two vehicles, and over $26,000 worth of cash.
Two men were arrested and booked into Miami County Jail as a result of the investigation.
49-year-old Jason Wilder of Englewood faces a 3rd degree felony charge of possession of cocaine, and 51-year-old Carlos Adkins of Troy faces a 2nd degree felony charge of possession of cocaine.
Additional charges are pending consultation from the Miami County Prosecuting Attorney.
The case remains under investigation.
