Several police cruisers reported outside of Miami Valley Hospital South

By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — A police presence was reported outside of Miami Valley Hospital South late Tuesday morning.

News Center 7 had a crew on the scene. They report seeing at least three marked Centerville Police cruisers near a parking lot near the entrance to the hospital.

Police cleared the scene around 12:10 p.m.

Centerville Police dispatchers told News Center 7 that they could not comment on the scene.

We’ve reached out to both Premier Health and Centerville Police for more information on the scene. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

