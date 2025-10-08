Several schools closed due to electrical issues in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Several schools are closed in Clark County today

The Springfield City School District announced on social media that three schools are closed due to electrical issues.

The schools are Simon Kenton Elementary, Roosevelt Middle School, and Springfield High School.

The closures are due to electrical issues caused by Tuesday’s heavy rains, according to the school district.

All evening activities are still scheduled for this evening.

