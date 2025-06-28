Several streets closed while officers investigate Dayton crash

DAYTON — Several streets are closed after a crash in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson is heading to the scene and will have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton officers responded around 4:17 p.m. to Stanley Avenue and Keowee Streets on reports of an injury crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Callers to our newsroom reported that multiple officers were at the scene.

Southbound Keowee Street is closed from Stanley Avenue to Helena Street, dispatchers told News Center 7.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led to the crash and how many people are injured.

We will continue to update the story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group