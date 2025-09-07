Several winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio; $1.8B jackpot finally won

Powerball lottery forms
Several winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio; $1.8B Jackpot finally won FILE PHOTO. (Christopher Habermann/Scott Habermann - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — Several winning Powerball tickets were sold in Ohio, and the $1.8 billion jackpot has finally been won.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In Saturday night’s drawing, 10 people in Ohio won upwards of $50,000 with winning Powerball tickets.

TRENDING STORIES:

The winning numbers were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62. The Powerball was 17, and the PowerPlay multiplier was 2.

Two people won $1 million each with five of five winning numbers. The winning tickets were sold at Poor Boys Kwik-Stock in Woodstock and at Hudson Express Carryout in Columbus.

Two people won $100,000 each with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the PowerPlay multiplier. The winning tickets were sold at Beverage Depot in Geneva and Stop N Go in Struthers.

Six additional people won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball, according to Powerball officials. The locations of the winning tickets have not yet been announced.

The 1.8 billion jackpot has finally been won, and is being split between two people!

One person in Missouri and one in Texas will each get $900 million, according to Powerball officials.

The jackpot is now at $20 million. The next drawing will be held on Monday, Sept. 8.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!