Severe storms possible; damaging winds, hail, brief tornado possible

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley could see severe storms Wednesday evening.

Storm Center 7 continues to TRACK this system. Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando has the latest TIMING and IMPACTS this morning on News Center 7 from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has parts of the region under an Enhanced Risk for storms, Level 3 of 5. This includes most of Montgomery County.

Severe Weather Outlook (SPC) Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

Marnado says this is increasing confidence that most of us could see a severe storm.

Storm Center 7 is tracking a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS). What is an MCS?

It is a line of strong storms that brings mainly a damaging wind threat. An MCS can occasionally include hail or brief tornadoes.

Recognizing the pattern that causes MCS is easy, according to Marando.

It says specifically what time and where they’ll hit is more difficult.

TIMING

We will see partly cloudy skies Wednesday morning through the early afternoon hours. An isolated storm is possible during that timeframe, Marando says.

The best timeline is Wednesday night from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Futurecast through 7:30 p.m. Wednesday Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

IMPACTS

Storm threats include mainly damaging winds, but also a lower, but not zero, risk of large hail and/or isolated tornadoes.

SPC indicates a level 3/5 risk for part of the DMA, 2/5 risk elsewhere.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Storm Center 7 Day Forecast Photo from: Ryan Marando/Staff

