Scattered showers, storms moving through the region

Rain is back in the Miami Valley
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley has a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Sunday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

A few scattered showers and storms are possible through the afternoon and evening.

A few communities will miss the rain today, but have better chances starting Monday, Marando said.

A severe storm or two is possible with damaging straight-line winds, but most storms will be regular downpours.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

