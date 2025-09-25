Sheetz to open new area location next week

Sheetz to open new location in Dayton (Photo Courtesy of Sheetz)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Another Sheetz is opening in the Miami Valley next week.

Sheetz will open their newest location at 4840 Needmore Road in Dayton on Tuesday, Sept. 30. The store will open to the public at 10 a.m.

This will mark Sheetz’s 11th location in the Dayton area and the second within the city of Dayton, a spokesperson said.

Sheetz will host a grand opening celebration for the new location on Oct. 1, starting at 9 a.m. Multiple prizes, including a grand prize of free Sheetz for a year, will be awarded.

The new location will also offer customers free self-serve coffee and soda for the entire day on Oct. 1.

Also, in celebration of its grand opening, Sheetz will also donate $2,500 to The Foodbank, Inc.

Sheetz will also be accepting non-perishable food donations from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz-branded thermal bag while supplies last.

