Shelter at local park newly renovated

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO: Members of the Friends of the Piqua Parks, from left, Russ Fashner, Edna Stiefel, Don Smith, and Ruth Koon, pose with the newly renovated shelter at Fountain Park on Wednesday in Piqua. Committee members Cindy Pearson and Jim Vetter are not pictured.

PIQUA — The shelter at a local park in Piqua has been newly renovated.

This week, the City of Piqua Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of the Piqua Parks announced the completion of the full renovation of the shelter located near the dining hall in Fountain Park.

The project involved tearing down the aging structure and rebuilding a new shelter with updated support posts, a new roof structure, and a durable metal roof, according to the City of Piqua.

The shelter includes two picnic tables. The city plans to add a third accessible picnic table.

“This was truly a collaborative effort,” said Ruth Koon, chair of Friends of the Piqua Parks. “We could not have accomplished this renovation without the assistance of the City of Piqua and the leadership of Assistant City Manager Amy Welker and the parks team. We are also deeply grateful to our outstanding donors — The Piqua Community Foundation, the Lundgard Foundation, and Isaiah Industries — for making this project possible.”

The city said that the improved shelter provides a “welcoming space for gatherings at Fountain Park.”

“The Friends of the Piqua Parks are proud to provide a beautiful new shelter for the Piqua community to enjoy for years to come,” Koon said.

