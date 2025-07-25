Shelter in place issued at local fair after tornado-warned storm

Kids playing in water after storm moves through (Woody, K99)
By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A shelter-in-place was issued after a tornado-warned storm moved through a local fair.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 5:25 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Clark County.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the areas included in the warning was the Clark County Fairgrounds, where the county fair is underway.

Everyone was moved into buildings at the fairgrounds for shelter, according to Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark.

Clark said one of his deputies spotted a funnel cloud in the area of Arthur Road, and that is what prompted them to get people to safety.

“We weren’t expecting what we got; luckily, we were watching very closely,” Clark said.

A shelter-in-place was also issued.

“We have a very detailed safety plan so everyone knows what to do and there’s no surprises here,” Deputy Chief Jamie Allen, Springfield Twp. Fire Department said.

Dean Blair, Clark County Fairgrounds executive director, said he isn’t aware of any major damage besides some inflatables.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!