Shelter in place issued at local fair after tornado-warned storm

CLARK COUNTY — A shelter-in-place was issued after a tornado-warned storm moved through a local fair.

Around 5:25 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Clark County.

One of the areas included in the warning was the Clark County Fairgrounds, where the county fair is underway.

Everyone was moved into buildings at the fairgrounds for shelter, according to Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark.

Clark said one of his deputies spotted a funnel cloud in the area of Arthur Road, and that is what prompted them to get people to safety.

“We weren’t expecting what we got; luckily, we were watching very closely,” Clark said.

A shelter-in-place was also issued.

“We have a very detailed safety plan so everyone knows what to do and there’s no surprises here,” Deputy Chief Jamie Allen, Springfield Twp. Fire Department said.

Dean Blair, Clark County Fairgrounds executive director, said he isn’t aware of any major damage besides some inflatables.

