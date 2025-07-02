Sheriff’s deputies ramp up July 4th holiday patrols, targeting OVI drivers

MIAMI COUNTY — Extra deputies will be deployed throughout the area during the July 4 holiday weekend.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said there will be extra deputies starting Thursday, July 3, through the weekend for increased traffic enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said on its social media page that its focus will be on removing “impaired drivers and enforcing traffic laws.

“Statistically, the 4th of July holiday period is one of the deadliest on our nation’s roadways, with impaired driving playing a large factor in many of the crashes,” said Sheriff Duchak. “Deputies will target Miami County roadways with high incidents of crashes and OVI arrests.”

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said it received funding through a grant from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

That grant will also cover fuel costs.

