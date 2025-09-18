Sheriff’s office K9 Riggs retiring after several of years of service

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local sheriff’s department has announced the retirement of a police K9.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that K9 Riggs is retiring after several years of service.

“Congratulations to K9 Riggs on this retirement!” the department said.

K9 Riggs will spend his retirement swimming and eating bacon treats.

He will be with his handler and family.

“Thank you, K9 Riggs, for your dedication and service. Wishing you endless belly rubs, sunshine, and bacon in the days ahead!”

