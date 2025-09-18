Sheriff’s office K9 Riggs retiring after several of years of service

Sheriff’s office K9 Riggs retiring after several of years of service A local sheriff’s department has announced the retirement of a police K9.
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local sheriff’s department has announced the retirement of a police K9.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media that K9 Riggs is retiring after several years of service.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Congratulations to K9 Riggs on this retirement!” the department said.

K9 Riggs will spend his retirement swimming and eating bacon treats.

He will be with his handler and family.

“Thank you, K9 Riggs, for your dedication and service. Wishing you endless belly rubs, sunshine, and bacon in the days ahead!”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!